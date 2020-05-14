Private Ocean LLC Acquires 68 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $232.22. 290,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,663. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

