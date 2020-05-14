Private Ocean LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 139.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,309. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $82.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

