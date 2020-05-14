Private Ocean LLC Buys 1,791 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,324,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,555,000 after purchasing an additional 174,386 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 445,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after purchasing an additional 40,894 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $34.85. 1,594,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,108,832. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.