Private Ocean LLC Buys 64,939 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,939 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises approximately 8.5% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $30,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 30,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 252,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter.

PCY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 375,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,713. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33.

