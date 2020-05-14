Private Ocean LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Private Ocean LLC cut its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REET traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 16,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,712. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

