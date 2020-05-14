Private Ocean LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 224,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 164,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 551,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 361,545 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OIA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.55. 2,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.51. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

