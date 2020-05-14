Private Ocean LLC Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 14,764,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,565,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

