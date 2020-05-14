Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $299.74. 3,710,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.71. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

