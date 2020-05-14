Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,184 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,400,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $8,455,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $4,743,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $74.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,886,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,719,095. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.77.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

