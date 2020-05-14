Private Ocean LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 927.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 504,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after purchasing an additional 455,165 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.71. 5,377,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,712,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

