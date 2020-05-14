Private Ocean LLC Sells 271 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Ocean LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after purchasing an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,479,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 421,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after buying an additional 411,886 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $156.41. The company had a trading volume of 177,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.