Private Ocean LLC Trims Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,112,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

