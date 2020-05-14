Proton (XPR) Hits Market Cap of $4.49 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Proton has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. One Proton token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00042052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.68 or 0.03402842 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00055420 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030789 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,983,710 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.