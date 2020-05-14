Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the April 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,027,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,318,000 after buying an additional 73,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $23,526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 15.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 92,217 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Provident Financial Services stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,116. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $849.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

