Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the April 15th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.
