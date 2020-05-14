Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.73

Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 4532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

The company has a market cap of $41.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.68.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.36 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Seismic Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.