PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 6,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of PHM traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $27.16. 2,761,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,710,282. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,978 shares of company stock worth $1,914,735. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

