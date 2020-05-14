Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Trading Down 7.6%

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $11.54, 19,521 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 480,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.06 million, a P/E ratio of -40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 2,090.83% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $6,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5,890.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 596,851 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $3,334,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $2,759,000. 32.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

