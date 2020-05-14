Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AutoNation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of AN stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. 67,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,073. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. 6 Meridian raised its position in AutoNation by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AutoNation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

