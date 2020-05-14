Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 642,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $20,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after buying an additional 122,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after buying an additional 160,464 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after acquiring an additional 552,598 shares during the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PWR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

PWR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.66. 127,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,698. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

