Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QTNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

QTNT stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,491. The company has a market cap of $610.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. Quotient has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

In related news, CFO Peter Buhler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares in the company, valued at $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,289,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,922,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,600 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Quotient by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Quotient by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,443,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,234,000 after purchasing an additional 774,814 shares during the period. Finally, Broadfin Capital LLC raised its position in Quotient by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 1,994,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,754 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.