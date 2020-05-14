RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.37% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on RA Medical Systems from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on RA Medical Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RA Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.65.

Shares of NYSE RMED traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.82. 3,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,090. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. RA Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.48.

RA Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. RA Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 791.18% and a negative return on equity of 122.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RA Medical Systems will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Dean Irwin sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $45,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,331.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RA Medical Systems stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RA Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:RMED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of RA Medical Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

