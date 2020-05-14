Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REPH. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Recro Pharma from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stephens dropped their target price on Recro Pharma from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Recro Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of REPH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.43. 12,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. Recro Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $19.21.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $21.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recro Pharma news, CEO Geraldine Henwood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $657,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,014.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 31.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 394,904 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 93,855 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $858,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 160,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 78,952 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $3,096,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

