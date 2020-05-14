Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Short Interest Up 12.9% in April

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $540.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.26.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,840,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,397 shares of company stock worth $109,206,506. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 534,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,584,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,660.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 390.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 149,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,592,000 after purchasing an additional 118,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $8.52 on Thursday, hitting $568.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,495. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $581.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $520.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

