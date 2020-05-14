Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Rent-A-Center has raised its dividend by an average of 69.1% annually over the last three years. Rent-A-Center has a dividend payout ratio of 59.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rent-A-Center to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of RCII opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.01 per share, for a total transaction of $460,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 8,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

