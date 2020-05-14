Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,230 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $120,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.62. The company had a trading volume of 127,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day moving average is $146.48.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

