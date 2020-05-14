Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,549,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,213 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Philip Morris International worth $185,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.64. 350,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,843. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.