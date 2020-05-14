Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,508,286 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $217,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.82. 4,263,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,114,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 833.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,074,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,867 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,641 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, OTR Global lowered salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

