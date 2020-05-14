Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $118,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $652,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,074,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.