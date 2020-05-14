Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Altria Group worth $114,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in Altria Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,569,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of -73.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Cfra lifted their price target on Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

