Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,183,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 111,515 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nike were worth $180,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $1,331,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nike by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,869 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nike by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 642,879 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $65,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,921 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Nike by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nike stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.76. The company had a trading volume of 509,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,957,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

