Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Citigroup worth $162,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,601,000 after buying an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after purchasing an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,112,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,672,479. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

