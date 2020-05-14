Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of United Technologies worth $134,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,413,000 after acquiring an additional 74,058 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network grew its position in United Technologies by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 10,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on UTX. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

NYSE:UTX traded down $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $54.10. 13,911,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.02.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.