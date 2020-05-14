Rhumbline Advisers Has $155.97 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of 3M worth $155,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $134.42. 3,981,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,380,501. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.21 and a 200-day moving average of $160.07. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMM. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

