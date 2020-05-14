Rhumbline Advisers Has $315.22 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,624,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,853 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of PepsiCo worth $315,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.21.

PEP stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,170,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,185. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

