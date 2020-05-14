Rhumbline Advisers Has $636.44 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 547,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $636,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,509 shares of company stock valued at $30,945,946. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $13.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,335.88. 923,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,237.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,326.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

