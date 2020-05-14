Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,679 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cigna were worth $126,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Cigna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $886,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,246,000 after purchasing an additional 243,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its stake in Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 114,488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,285,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.29. 128,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,635. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.24. Cigna Corp has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,831,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,746 shares of company stock valued at $23,449,093 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

