Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 2,619 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Stryker worth $107,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,869 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded down $4.31 on Thursday, reaching $176.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.38. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total transaction of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $38,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.