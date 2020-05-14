Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 55,609 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,831,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,609 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Pfizer worth $288,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.64. 11,688,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,758,920. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

