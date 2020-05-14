Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,892 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Gilead Sciences worth $168,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,630,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 68,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,095,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,043,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.65. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

