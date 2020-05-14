Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.16% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $179,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 14,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $333.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,504. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $346.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

