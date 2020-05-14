Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,634,102 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Cisco Systems worth $300,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 43,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 88,550 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 487,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $23,384,000 after buying an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $43.58. 37,486,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

