Royal Bank of Canada Increases Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Price Target to $13.00

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wood & Company lowered Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised Inter Pipeline to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered Inter Pipeline to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IPPLF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 49,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,254. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $19.30.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.