Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 12,004 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of American Tower worth $160,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $228.83. 1,465,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,368,036. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.52 and a 200 day moving average of $228.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.