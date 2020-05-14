Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 697,192 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $221,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 13,580 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 49,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,589,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.62. 1,766,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total value of $1,741,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 54,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

