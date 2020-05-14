Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,562 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $122,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.36. 5,692,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,299,750. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $99.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

