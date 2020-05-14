Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $136.30 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,847,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226,044 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Dominion Energy worth $136,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $507,724,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $489,548,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after buying an additional 2,186,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

D traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,602. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.73.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

