Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 114,188 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,188 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,820,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,370,000 after purchasing an additional 213,426 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after buying an additional 534,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $862,179,000 after acquiring an additional 331,385 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at $537,278,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,422,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,566,000 after acquiring an additional 76,376 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI stock traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $151.79. 1,309,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,193. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.48.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

