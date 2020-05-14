Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 282,786 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 282,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Lowe’s Companies worth $114,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,857,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $159,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 10,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.48.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,349,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.86.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.