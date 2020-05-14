Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 287,308 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,687,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of The Coca-Cola worth $163,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after acquiring an additional 298,886 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $822,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.82. 11,465,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,058,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

